Vehicle fire reported on QEW in Grimsby
There is a vehicle fire reported on the QEW in Grimsby.
OPP and fire crews are on scene of the blaze in the Fort Erie bound lanes near Bartlett Ave.
The right lane and right shoulder are closed as crews put out the flames.
There's no word on any injuries.
Traffic is backed up on the QEW and in-town roads.
