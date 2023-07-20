Vehicle involved in hit and run of senior in Niagara-on-the-Lake found, suspect still at large

Niagara Police believe they have found the vehicle involved in a hit and run of an elderly cyclist.

The incident happened last Thursday night before 8 o'clock when the 84-year-old man was hit while riding his bike on the north side of East West Ln., between Niagara Rd. and Concession 2 Rd.

The man was found badly injured in a ditch by officers on patrol. He is now in serious, but stable condition.

Police released images of the suspect vehicle and were able to track down the vehicle they believe was involved, a pewter coloured 1999 GMC Sierra pick up truck.

Yesterday, officers took the vehicle, which had recently been repaired, into custody to be examined by detectives from the NRPS Forensic Service Unit.

"Detectives noted that the damaged areas had recently undergone repair. Previously owned (used) GMC auto parts had been used during the repairs including a grill, passenger side head lights and, and a passenger side towing sideview mirror."

The driver has not yet been identified, and no arrests have been made.

However police are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

They are asking auto part recycling businesses or wreck yards in the Niagara area to report any recent suspicious sales of used GMC auto parts since July 13th, and any autobody repair businesses in the Niagara to report repairs to a pewter coloured 1999 GMC pick up truck.

Anyone (residents or businesses) along the route of the GMC with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for the pewter coloured 1999 GMC Sierra pick up truck for the period between 7:30pm and 8:30pm on July 13, 2023.

The person responsible should contact legal counsel and arrange for a safe and peaceful surrender.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009089.