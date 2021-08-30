Vehicular access to Dufferin Islands limited this week as work starts for Winter Festival of Lights

Niagara Parks is already getting started on work for the OPG Winter Festival Of Lights.

Vehicular access to Dufferin Islands will be limited all this week as crews work on installing lighting displays for the festival.

To limit the impact, the work will be completed in two stages - the first happens today and tomorrow, closing the entrance off the Niagara Parkway and the bottom of Burning Springs Hill. Guests can still get to the parking area from the public washrooms to the exit.

Starting on Wednesday, crews will close access from the exit off the Niagara Parkway and the bottom of Burning Springs Hill. Access to parking areas near the entrance will stay open.

The work is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m. each day and crews will remove the barricades. Niagara Parks officials hope to have full access restored by the Labour Day weekend.

This year's Festival of Lights will take place from November 13th - February 21st.