Vendors and musicians can now apply to be featured at St. Catharines Farmer's Market

If you are interested in selling your goods, or playing your music at the St. Catharines Farmer's Market, now is the time to apply.

Musicians who are interested in applying for a spot at the market can apply at stcatharines.ca/musicianapplication.

The deadline for applications is March 7th.

Musicians who have previously applied do not need to re-apply however they do need to contact organizers to discuss availability.

Farmer’s Market vendors and producers can apply for a market stall at stcatharines.ca/vendorapplication anytime before March 14th to receive priority screening.

“It’s great to have this opportunity each year to showcase local talent and provide a public platform for them to highlight their remarkable skills,” said Deanna Chakarova, community and market coordinator. “Visitors can expect some lively entertainment at the market and support local vendors at the same time.”

The St. Catharines Farmer’s Market is open on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music in the Square runs at the market on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 14 to Oct. 15, 2022.