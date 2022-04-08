Vendors impacted by Hernder Winery fire will be selling goods at market Saturday in St. Catharines

The Mom Market is hosting a one-day event in St. Catharines tomorrow for vendors, impacted by the Hernder Winery fire, to sell their goods.

34 vendors were selling their goods at the winery for a weekend pop-up market when a fire broke out at the winery, destroying the barn banquet area where the goods were set up.

None of the vendors were there, since the market closed at 4 p.m. and the fire broke out at 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

A GoFundMe account has raised $55,000 for the vendors, and the Mom Market Collective says an event will be held tomorrow for those vendors to sell what they have left.

'Sangria' will be held Saturday, April, 9th, at the Holiday Inn in St. Catharines on Ontario Street from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.