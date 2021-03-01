Verdict in Toronto's van attack trial to be broadcast on YouTube
The verdict in Toronto's van attack trial will be broadcast on YouTube on Wednesday.
Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
He argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder.
Minassian's trial was conducted over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The broadcast was limited to a small number of people that included victims, their families, and select journalists.
Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the only issue at trial.
