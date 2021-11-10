Veterans and military members will be given free coffee at ONroute locations

Free coffee will be given to veterans and military members on Remembrance Day at Ontario's ONroute locations.

A small coffee from Tim Hortons or a tall coffee from Starbucks will be given out at no cost.

“We have tremendous respect and gratitude for the women and men in the Canadian Armed Forces – past and present,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer of ONroute. “Free coffee is a gesture of our deep thanks to those in uniform for the sacrifices made for all Canadians.”

ONroute has partnered with 'Support Our Troops' throughout November and December, with ONroute employees wearing the Support Our Troops Yellow Ribbon and asking customers to consider donating $1 with each transaction.

There are 23 ONroute locations along Highways 400 and 401 in Ontario.

