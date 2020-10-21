Via Rail will require medical certificates from maskless passengers
Via Rail will require maskless passengers to prove why they can't wear a face covering.
On the company's website, guidelines state as of November 9th 'individuals with a medical condition or disability that makes it difficult to wear a mask must provide an official medical certificate.'
The certificate must specify that the person has a condition preventing them from wearing a mask and be dated and issued by a healthcare provider.
Via's current policy requires all riders and staff members to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.
Children under the age of two are also exempt.
