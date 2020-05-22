iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Via stepping up service

VIA Rail-jazzmxx

Via Rail announcing it is adding some more trains running between Toronto and Montreal.

The railway cut passenger service at the end of March due to the pandemic, but says as of June 3rd, it will add three more trains on its Toronto- Kingston-Ottawa route and two more to the Toronto to Montreal line.

Via is reducing the number of seats that can be booked per train to maintain physical distancing between passengers.

Passengers are also advised to wear face masks.

Latest Audio