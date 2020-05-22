Via stepping up service
Via Rail announcing it is adding some more trains running between Toronto and Montreal.
The railway cut passenger service at the end of March due to the pandemic, but says as of June 3rd, it will add three more trains on its Toronto- Kingston-Ottawa route and two more to the Toronto to Montreal line.
Via is reducing the number of seats that can be booked per train to maintain physical distancing between passengers.
Passengers are also advised to wear face masks.
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system