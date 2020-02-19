Via to resume service between Toronto and Niagara
Some of Via Rail's trains will be back on the tracks tomorrow.
The company says service will resume along the Toronto- Niagara, Toronto-Windsor and Toronto-Sarnia line.
Partial service will also resume tomorrow between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa.
Full service will be available along those routes again this weekend.
But service between Toronto and Eastern Ontario remains suspended as a blockade continues on the tracks in Belleville.
Indigenous protestors have been blocking the track in solidarity with hereditary chiefs protesting a natural gas pipeline being built across their territory in B.C.
