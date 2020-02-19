iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Via to resume service between Toronto and Niagara

CKTB-News-Via

Some of Via Rail's trains will be back on the tracks tomorrow.

The company says service will resume along the Toronto- Niagara, Toronto-Windsor and Toronto-Sarnia line.

Partial service will also resume tomorrow between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa.

Full service will be available along those routes again this weekend.

But service between Toronto and Eastern Ontario remains suspended as a blockade continues on the tracks in Belleville.

Indigenous protestors have been blocking the track in solidarity with hereditary chiefs protesting a natural gas pipeline being built across their territory in B.C.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 19TH

    The Late Round Table

    JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)

    HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 19TH

    A Sliver of Hope 

    Niagara Health best practices

    What do you do with this guy?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 19TH

    Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions

    Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files