Victim of 2018 Toronto Van Attack dies in hospital

A victim of the 2018 Toronto Van Attack has died after being in hospital since the incident.

Officials have confirmed the death of 65 year old Amaresh Tesfamariam. A Toronto Police spokesperson says her death is now considered a homicide, but the charges against the man behind the attack will not be upgraded,

The man was convicted of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder earlier this year, with sentencing set to start next year.

With the latest death, the attack claimed 11 lives while 15 other people were hurt.