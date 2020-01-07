Victim of QEW hit-and-run identified as St. Catharines foreman at fencing company 

A local fencing company is mourning the loss of its foreman following a tragic crash on the QEW in Beamsville overnight.

Bolt Fences and Decks announcing on social media the passing of 28-year-old Adam Cherrie.

Cherrie was struck by a vehicle or multiple vehicles after his SUV slammed into the centre median.

The highway in Beamsville was closed Toronto bound for over 10 hours on Tuesday.

Police are still working to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, as reconstruction efforts suggest possibly a Kia or Hyundia.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says the car fled the scene but it's possible the driver didn't realize he or she struck a person.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.