Victim Services Niagara getting $50,000 to help fight spike in domestic violence during pandemic

Victim Services Niagara is getting $50,000 in support from the Ontario government to tackle a recent spike in domestic violence during the pandemic.

The government of Ontario is providing an emergency payment of more than $2.7 million to support services for victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes in response to the evolving public health crisis and challenges victim service providers are facing.

Victim Services Niagara, providing victim assistance across Niagara, will receive $50,500 as part of the one-time emergency payment.

It is in addition to its annual funding allocation from the Ministry of the Attorney General.

"This emergency payment will ensure victims of crime, particularly those who are experiencing domestic violence, get the help they need to stay safe and healthy during this crisis," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"Staying home is unfortunately not always the safest option in certain households and sadly a recent increase in domestic violence has been reported to front-line victim service organizations," said Attorney General Downey.