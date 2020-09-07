iHeartRadio
Victims in mass Oshawa shooting identified

oshawa ctv news

The four victims of a mass shooting in Oshawa, have been identified as members of the same family.

Police say the deceased are 50-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor.

A 50-year-old woman who was injured in the shooting continues to recover in hospital.

Police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They have not specified Lapa's relation to his victims.

