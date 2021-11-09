Victor Raso and Antwi Atuahene return to the River Lions

The Niagara River Lions are bringing back Head Coach and General Manager Victor Raso.

Niagara announced that Raso will return for his 5th season with the organization .

Antwi Atuahene will also return as Head of Basketball Operations and share the role of General Manager alongside Raso.

"It was an easy decision to bring back Victor for another season with our organization," said River Lions President, Jeffrey Sotiriou. "Over the past several years, Victor has proven to be a successful leader on and off the court. In 2021, he overcame adversity and lead the team to the championship game for the first time in River Lions history, and we feel confident in his ability to go even farther in 2022."

The CEBL's fourth season is set to start in May 2022 with the recently announced additions of teams in Montreal and Scarborough.