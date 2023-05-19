Victoria Day closures in the Niagara Region

May two-four weekend is a busy time with many Ontarians headed down for the start of cottage season.

Not everything will be open on Victoria Day, so you may want to plan ahead.

Most grocery stores such as Metro, Food Basics and Loblaws locations will be closed.

The LCBO will be closing, as well as many local shopping malls, however some hours may vary in different locations.

Banks and Canada Post will close, and GO Transit will be running its Saturday schedule on Monday.

However, pharmacies like Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart will remain open.

Select Tim Hortons and Starbucks locations hours will vary.