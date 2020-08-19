Video calls for protesters to gather in Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend

A video titled 'Call To Action' has appeared online asking for protesters to gather in Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend to call attention to the death of a Burlington animal rights activist.

The video, featuring a person with a disguised appearance and voice, was uploaded to At War For Animals Niagara's YouTube page.

The group has been protesting the use of horse drawn carriages in Niagara-on-the-Lake for years.

The video asks protesters to go to Simcoe Park in Niagara-on-the-Lake Sunday as a 'call to action in defence of our fallen hero Regan Russell.'

Russell, a 65 yr old animal rights activist, died on the morning of June 19th 2020 after being struck by a truck in front of a pig slaughter house in Burlington. She was protesting at the time of her death.

A truck driver, a 28-year-old from North Perth, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

The YouTube video says Russell's death has been mocked and disrespected by the 'Horse Carriage Cartel' after pro-horse carriage activists rallied in front of the Burlington slaughter house holding signs suggesting Russell committed suicide.

The video suggests Russell's husband and child were there that day and saw the signs.

Niagara Regional Police are aware of the protest and say there will be officers at the park area on Sunday.

Constable Phil Gavin telling CKTB "We are aware of the planned protest. We will be in attendance to keep the peace and ensure the safety of those involved, the community and visitors to NOTL. We are trying to balance the Charter Right of peaceful protest and assembly and the right to commerce. Our continued involvement to preserve the peace is not a long term solution. We hope to see all sides come together to solve the core issues involved in these protests and that is the horses. We do not wish to see the continued escalation of online rhetoric, it is moving this situation in the wrong direction."



