Video shows Raptor's President not aggressor in scuffle with security guard

Newly released video appears to back up Raptors president Masai Ujiri's claims that he wasn't the aggressor during a scuffle with a local California law enforcement officer at last year's championship win.



The footage appears to show the officer stop Ujiri from getting to the court and then shoving him back when Ujiri tries to walk by.



After exchanging words, it appears Ujiri is shoved a second time, leading to him pushing back.



In February, the officer filed a lawsuit alleging that Ujiri repeatedly ignored orders to stop before hitting him ``in the face and chest with both fists.''