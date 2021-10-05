Vigils and marches honour the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
Vigils and marches were held across the country, honouring the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Sisters in Spirit groups organized some of the vigils last night, including a local walk from St. Catharines City Hall to Positive Living Niagara.
The group rose their voices in song to honour the lives lost and call for change.
The events call on leaders to do more to protect Indigenous women and girls as the nation marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day.
