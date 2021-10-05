Village of Hope expanding next month

The Village of Hope in Jordan will be expanding soon.

Next month the doors will open at a new, larger facility in the community.

Although it is currently under renovation, when the building is ready it will feature walk-in cooler/freezers allowing the organization to store and distribute more fresh foods throughout the year.

More than 500 families rely on the Village of Hope each month.

The location at the former Jordan Public School will still be open and serving the community with an emergency food bank, thrift store, volunteer training and workshops, and other services.