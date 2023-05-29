Village of Hope grateful following weekend food drive success

Village of Hope Niagara is thanking the community following a weekend food drive, which is now their most successful ever.

150 volunteers spent Saturday picking up food and financial donations from homes in Lincoln.

Officials say thanks to the support of a generous anonymous local donor, who is matching donations, the agency will surpass its $20,000 goal.

Food donations are also tipping our scales at over 32,000 pounds of food.

"We're so grateful to this community, because the need is great, and without signs of slowing. Thank you to all who contributed, each in your own way. It takes a village..."