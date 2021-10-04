Village of Hope in Jordan will open 2nd, larger location to help community members next month

Village of Hope will open a second location in Niagara to help people in need.

Officials say a second, larger facility is currently under renovation, and will open in November.

"Our new facility will allow us to serve the challenge of expansion in social need within the community over the past two years, exacerbated by the pandemic."

Village of Hope currently operates at the former Jordan Public School on King Street.

In addition to foodbank services, the new facility will feature walk-in cooler/freezers that will increase the variety and volume of fresh, nutritious foods they hand out to those in need.

"The increased capacity will allow us to again offer programs and services to strengthen food and shelter security in the community, including job search and employment skills training."

Currently, Village of Hope assists more than 500 registered persons/families each month.