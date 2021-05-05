Village of Hope launches Food For All campaign

The Village of Hope in Lincoln is trying to raise $25,000 this month as part of an initiative called Food For All.

Officials say the need has already increased by more than 50 percent, and they continue to see more people signing up for help.

Donations made through the month of May will be matched by an unnamed sponsor.

The Village of Hope distributes more than 20,000 lbs of food every month.

Financial donations can be made through the organization's website or in person at the centre.

To wrap up the month, the Village of Hope will host an auto food distribution at Calvary Gospel Church in Beamsville on May 29th from noon until 2 p.m.