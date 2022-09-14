Village of Hope launches Thanksgiving hamper program

The Village of Hope is starting to make plans for Thanksgiving.

The foodbank in Lincoln launching its Thanksgiving Hamper Program today.

The program supplies families in need with a full thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.

They are currently looking for donations for the program.

A $100 donation can sponsor an entire family but donations of any size are being accepted.

Village of Hope says 1 in 8 in Lincoln are going hungry a part of each month as food costs continue to escalate.

They add that the numbers of clients they are helping has more than doubled since 2019.