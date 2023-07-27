Village of Hope Niagara's Back to School Campaign has launched

Village of Hope Niagara's Back To School campaign is on now.

Over 400 children are registered for Village of Hope Niagara's Back To School for Kids Program.

Donations help children receive school supplies, healthy snacks throughout the year, new shoes, and haircuts for their year ahead.

You can donate for internet supplement, school supplies, or you can sponsor a child for $50.

By providing educational needs and empathetic support, children can be empowered to pursue knowledge, break free from limitations, and build a brighter future for themselves, and their community.

Donations can be made online at https://villageofhopeniagara.org/back-to-school