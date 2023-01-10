Village of Hope ready to move thrift store location

The Village of Hope is set to close the Thrift Shop at their old facility at the former Jordan Public School at the end of the month.

The foodbank and other services left the building back in 2021 and now they are ready to move the thrift store as well.

All the groups services will now be out of their home at 2540 South Service Road in Jordan Station.

Following a number of renovations at the facility the Village of Hope Niagara's Food Services and Programs of Assistance have resumed.

The Thrift Store will hold a final sale on January 31 before holding a VIP Opening Event from Noon to 7PM on February 15, followed by its General Opening for business to the Public on February 16.