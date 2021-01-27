Village of Hope to host another grocery giveaway this Friday
Another free grocery giveaway is happening in Niagara this Friday.
The Village of Hope in Vineland will host the giveaway for those in need from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
This is thanks to the same anonymous donor behind multiple giveaways throughout the region during the pandemic.
Anyone who needs a little help is welcome to stop by the Vineland Free Reformed Church parking area on King Street.
It will be a contactless drive through event, so participants are asked to leave room in the trunk of their cars.
Culp's Foodland Vineland will provide the bags.
-
Opioid Overdose Crisis in NiagaraA local group is sounding the alarm about a 'disturbing' increase opioid overdoses in Niagara. The Overdose Prevention and Education Network of Niagara (OPENN) says preliminary data for 2020 has found that Niagara had 309 suspected overdose deaths. Officials say that marks one of the higher rates of opioid-related deaths in the province. Tim talks to Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara Glen Walker.
-
View from the Drive Thru - Smart and f*****g creativeView from the Drive Thru - Smart and f*****g creative
-