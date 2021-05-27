Village of Hope wrapping up Food For All campaign with food giveaway

The Village of Hope is getting ready for a food giveaway in Beamsville.

Saturday's event at the Cavalry Gospel Church wraps up a month long 'Food for All' campaign as the organization is facing a 50 percent increase in need.

All financial donations made until the end of the month are being matched by an unnamed sponsor to help the community get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations are still being accepted through CanadaHelps: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-village-of-hope/campaign/may-is-food-for-all-in-lincoln/

The grocery giveaway will be happening on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the Beamsville church thanks to the generosity of many sponsors including E.D. Smith, Culp's Foodland Vineland, and Post Cereal.

The Village of Hope is also expanding their hours; they will now be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.