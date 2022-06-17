Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe

Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.

McMahon will continue to oversee WWE's creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. said Friday.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the board was investigating a $3 million settlement that McMahon paid to a departing female employee with whom he allegedly had a consensual affair.

