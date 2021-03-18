Vineland Research and Innovation Centre to receive $330,000 in government funding

The Vineland Research and Innovation Centre is getting more than $330,000 to support horticultural research.

The federal and provincial government funding will be used to buy specialized equipment to improve research capabilities.

The research will focus on improving harvesting and storage practices, inventory tracking, and improvements to biosecurity and COVID-19 protocols.

Researchers at the centre will also be studying urban planting initiatives to identify the best varieties of trees to plant for urban environments and streetscapes.

Ontario's Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Ernie Hardeman says, "Our government is investing in agri-food research as part of our commitment to prosperous, competitive and sustainable agriculture in Ontario."

Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says, "Our farmers and food businesses are leading our country on the road to recovery, and our Government will continue investing in the support they need to grow and succeed."