Vineland Research and Innovation Centre to receive $4 million in federal funding
Vineland Research and Innovation Centre is getting nearly $4 million in federal funding for four horticultural research projects.
The money will be used to support the on-the-vine breeding program for greenhouse tomatoes, disease resistant Canadian roses, new biocontrol solutions for greenhouse pest management, and a program focused on converting horticultural waste into value-added ingredients in Canada.
St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle was on hand for the announcement and says the investments will find solutions to boost yields and reach new markets.
President and CEO of Vineland Research and Innovation Centre Ian Potter says the money means new varieties preferred by consumers and adapted for Canadian climates will help the sector be more sustainable.
