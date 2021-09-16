Vintage clothing store in St. Catharines and Hamilton takes Certified Living Wage Pledge

A vintage clothing store with locations in St. Catharines and Hamilton has taken the Certified Living Wage pledge.

Out of The Past employs four full time and five part time employees between its two locations.

Owner Tammy Ziegler says, "We already were paying above minimum wage and giving bonuses, but felt that increasing the wages further (to at least the living wage) would be beneficial to everyone. People are happier when they aren't worrying about paying their bills, so joining into the program was a no brainer."

A living wage reflects the amount workers need to be paid to afford to live in an area and still have some money left over to participate in the community.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set Niagara's living wage at $18.12 per hour, compared to the $14.25 per hour provincial minimum wage.

Ontario's minimum wage is set to increase to $14.35 per hour on October 1st, 2021.