Violent armed robbery in Niagara Falls has police looking for two suspects

A violent armed robbery in Niagara Falls last night has police looking for two suspect.

It was just after 10 p.m. when police were called to the area of Drummond Road and North Street after two men knocked on a door claiming to be delivering a pizza.

When the victims answered the door, the two men forced their way into the living room while allegedly carrying assault rifles.

One of the suspects used the butt end of the rifle to strike the man in the head and arm.

When the woman tried to help, she was also struck with the rifle in the head.

Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspects fled the scene with the victims cash, running shoes, air soft rifle and wallet.

The suspects are described as black men, around 5’10, both were wearing surgical masks and white latex gloves.

Police say it appears to be a targeted event.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext.1009388.