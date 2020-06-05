Violent incident at Buffalo protest caught on video

A pair of Buffalo cops have been suspended after video surfaced of an elderly man being pushed by police at a protest.

It happened last night and was caught on video.

The video shows an elderly man who appears to be pushed back by police before he falls backward and hits his head near the steps of city hall.

Originally police claimed a person was quote "injured when he tripped and fell."

The incident is now under investigation.

Buffalo media reporting the victim suffered a laceration and possible concussion and is recovering in hospital.

Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeting out " Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law."