Violent incident at Niagara Falls hotel leads to charges

Four people are facing charges after a violent incident at a Niagara Falls hotel.

It happened today around 12:15 p.m. at a hotel in the Lundy's Lane and Kalar Road area.

Niagara Regional Police say a male victim went to the hotel to meet an acquaintance when he found three people in a room and a masked man coming at him with a handgun demanding money.

The victim was hit in the head with the gun but was able to flee the room.

He was taken to local hospital for treatment of serious injuries but has since been released.

NRP have charged 22 year old Wyatt Scarbo of Thorold, 32 year old Kayla Flatley of Thorold and 26 year old Julia Elaine McMaster of St. Catharines with robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by a crime.

31 year old Mitchell Jack Raynard of Niagara Falls is charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained from a crime, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The scene is still be held for execution of a search warrant.

All four accused are being held for a bail hearing set for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 2200.