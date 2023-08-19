Virgil building to serve as canvas for an exciting art installation

Almost a year after the idea was introduced, the funding for the street-facing art in Virgil has been secured.

The planned installation of artwork on the Niagara Orchard and Vineyard Corp. building officially kicked off, with a recent cheque-awarding ceremony held at the site August 14th.

The cost is around $23,000, and promises to beautify the streetscape.

The force behind this artistic endeavor is the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre.

For 29 years they have brought art to all, with exhibits, programs, and promoting public art, such as the NOTL hydro box beautification initiative, now in its fifth year.

Board Chair, Lise Andreana, started the project to help promote the talents of local artists, and help the town achieve its goals for Virgil beautification.

Andreana expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The introduction of this art installation in downtown Virgil enhances the Towns aesthetic appeal, a reminder to locals and visitors alike of the importance of agriculture and the visual arts in our community."

The project presents an opportunity to elevate the visual appeal of Virgil, and unites art, culture, tourism, and agriculture - embodying the spirit of Niagara-on-the-Lake.