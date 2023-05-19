The 55th annual Virgil Stampede returns to Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend.

The event featuring rides, music, food and fireworks will start tomorrow at 10 a.m. and will continue until Monday night at 10 p.m.

Lorraine Street, just past the Post Office, will be open for pedestrian and local traffic only from today until Tuesday.

"Fifty-five years ago a group of neighbours got together to organize fireworks for Victoria Day. Today the Virgil Stampede celebrates with rides, games, fun events and great food — every year we add something new and this year will be better than ever."

Net proceeds of this year’s Stampede will benefit the proposed Pump Track Concept.

Fireworks will be set off on Monday night at 9:30 p.m.

