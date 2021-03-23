Virtual concert raises over $9,800 for theatre at future West Niagara Secondary School

Over $9,800 has been raised to help build a theatre at the future West Niagara Secondary School.

A virtual concert hosted by 105.7 Move FM's Lori Love on Saturday featured performances by Steven Page, Glenn Milchem, the Odds, Steve Strongman, Tom Wilson, Brian Melo, Humber College Groove Merchants, Maeve Davis, Steve Sinnicks, Mark Donoghue, and Braydan Doucette.

In all, the concert brought in $9,830.

Lincoln has also pledged $200,000 to the new theatre while the Friends of the Arts in West Niagara is trying to raise the remaining $2.6 million.

The deal between Lincoln and the District School Board of Niagara will see the 750 seat theatre become a shared asset between the DSBN and the community.

The new high school is being built on King Street near the YMCA between Grimsby and Lincoln

More than 1,500 students from the now-closed South Lincoln Secondary School and soon-to-be-closed Grimsby Secondary and Beamsville District Secondary will be attending the new school.

It is expected to open next year.