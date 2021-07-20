Virtual job fair will be held tomorrow to fill 40 jobs at Niagara Falls customer support centre
A virtual job fair will be held tomorrow for 40 positions based in Niagara Falls.
Concentrix will host the job fair 'Reach for the Stars, Launch Your Career with Concentrix', Wednesday, July 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m over Zoom.
The Niagara Falls Concentrix office is hiring 40 customer service positions with work-at-home opportunities.
Interested applicants can receive a link to attend by contacting nf-recruitment@concentrix.com.
Concentrix offers customer support for businesses worldwide. All available jobs can be found by clicking here.
