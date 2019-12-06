Visitation today for victim of QEW crash

Friends and family will say farewell today to a 24 year old woman who was killed in a crash on the QEW.

Erika Enriquez was driving an SUV that collided with a transport on the QEW in Jordan in icy conditions last Sunday.

Visitation is set for tomorrow from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm at George Darte Funeral Home on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.

The funeral will be held Saturday at the funeral home.

A Go Fund Me to help with funeral expenses has raised close to $10,000 as of this morning.