Visitation today for victim of QEW crash
Friends and family will say farewell today to a 24 year old woman who was killed in a crash on the QEW.
Erika Enriquez was driving an SUV that collided with a transport on the QEW in Jordan in icy conditions last Sunday.
Visitation is set for tomorrow from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm at George Darte Funeral Home on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.
The funeral will be held Saturday at the funeral home.
A Go Fund Me to help with funeral expenses has raised close to $10,000 as of this morning.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.