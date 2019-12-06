iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Visitation today for victim of QEW crash

CKTB-News- Funeral for QEW victim

Friends and family will say farewell today to a 24 year old woman who was killed in a crash on the QEW.

Erika Enriquez was driving an SUV that collided with a transport on the QEW in Jordan in icy conditions last Sunday.

Visitation is set for tomorrow from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm at George Darte Funeral Home on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.

The funeral will be held Saturday at the funeral home.

A Go Fund Me to help with funeral expenses has raised close to $10,000 as of this morning.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM

    A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM

    Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM

    YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.