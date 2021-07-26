Visitor restrictions continue to ease at Niagara hospitals

More people will be able to visit loved ones at Niagara hospitals.

Niagara Health is welcoming back more visitors to inpatient units and support people to same-day appointments and procedures.

Up to two visitors will now be allowed at the bedside of someone in an inpatient unit during visiting hours, all patients can bring a support person with them to outpatient clinics and appointments, up to two people can be at the bedside of a patient during childbirth, and two parents or caregivers can be designated visitors at the neonatal ICU and visit any time together.

Faith leaders registered with Niagara Health will also be able to visit with all their congregants or parishioners instead of scheduling separate trips for each patient.

Everyone entering the hospital must pass COVID-19 screening, wear a mask, practice hand hygiene, and adhere to physical distancing protocols whenever possible.

As visiting restrictions ease, the temporary offer of free TV, phone, and internet services in patient rooms is ending. Patients can still access those services for a fee.