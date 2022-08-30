Visitors from the US and overseas missing from Niagara Falls this summer

As we near Labour Day it means the end to the biggest tourism season of the year for Niagara Falls.

Niagara Tourism President Janice Thomson says the summer has been busy but it has been "A different makeup of tourists, we are seeing a big void of course from the international markets that have not returned and of course the Americans have not come back in numbers yet."

She adds the lack of US and overseas visitors means less money as they tend to spend more when visiting.

Thomson says the decrease in American visitors could be for many reasons, "There are the government incentives to do things in our own backyards and I imagine that's also happening in the united states, people are getting accustomed to travelling again they are getting used to getting out and doing things a bit differently so I don't think it is all on Arrive Can but Arrive Can is certainly part of this issue."

There are no firm numbers available for US visitors over the entire summer but Thomson says they need to make sure US visitors don't view a trip as too much trouble, "It's totally worth the trip, it's totally worth the visit, and we need to keep reinforcing that strong message."