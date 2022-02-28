Visitors, including unvaccinated, are welcome back at Niagara's hospitals tomorrow

Niagara Health says it is welcoming back visitors starting tomorrow.

Officials say patients may have one visitor at their bedside from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, March 1, patients staying in the hospital, coming for appointments or visiting the Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres can have one person with them.

There are no restrictions on total number of visitors in a day but inpatients can only have one person at their bedside at a time.

Children and youth may start visiting as long as they are able to wear a mask at all times.

Patients may designate up to two Essential Care Partners (ECPs). ECPs can be present 24/7 but will need to coordinate with other visitors to ensure only one person is at the bedside at a time.

Visitors must pass COVID-19 screening before entering the hospital, however, proof of vaccination is no longer required.