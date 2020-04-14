Vital PPE arriving at Ontario warehouses
In less than a week 13 million masks, 200,000 N95 respirators, and 38 ventilators have been delivered to Ontario’s pandemic stockpile warehouses.
On Saturday, Alberta helped with the effort to get more PPE to our frontline workers by sending 250,000 N95 masks, 2.5 million surgical masks, 15 million gloves, 87,000 safety goggles, and 50 ventilators.
So far, more than 14,500 submissions from businesses and private individuals have come through the Ontario Together web portal, offering to help make or donate various supplies.
While Ontario politicians say they are making ‘significant progress’ in securing the vital equipment, global competition remains fierce.
They say conservation of supplies, particularly PPE, is of the utmost importance.
