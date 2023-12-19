Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, spewing magma in spectacular show of Earth's power

A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland with a flash of light into the evening sky in the land known for fire and ice.

Iceland's Meteorological Office says the eruption appears to have occurred about 2 1/2 miles from the town of Grindavik near the main airport.

The town was evacuated in November after strong seismic activity damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula is about 31 miles southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

The eruption could last days and is not expected to release ash into the air like another volcano did in 2010, halting flights in Europe.

There are no disruptions of flights to and from Iceland this time and international flight corridors remain open.