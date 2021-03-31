Volkswagen could face repercussions over 'Voltswagen' joke
Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to "Voltswagen,'' to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course and admit it was all a joke.
But the fake release could land Volkswagen in trouble with US securities regulators because its stock price rose nearly five per cent yesterday.
The incident is somewhat similar to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweet that he had the funding secured to take the company private, a comment that drove up the stock price and was later proven untrue.
Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in penalties to the U-S Securities and Exchange Commission.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris RichardROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris Richard
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 31The Even Given stuck in the Suez Canal cost about $9 billion per day, $54 bil total. It is expected that the average Canadian will spend $41.70 on Easter products this weekend Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Niagara Parks to open new attraction - Niagara Parks Power StationTim talks to David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors on July 1st this year! Visitors will explore interactive exhibits by day and watch the dormant station come back to life through an immersive sight and sound show!