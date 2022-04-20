Voluntary road toll coming back to Pelham

A voluntary road toll is coming back to Pelham.

After being shutdown by the pandemic volunteer firefighters will once again be out collecting money for the towns Canada Day fireworks display.

They plan on setting up the voluntary road toll station on April 30th at various intersections in town.

Chris MacLeod, President of the Fonthill Volunteer Fire Association, says it's a great opportunity to get out and interact with the community while supporting a great cause. "For the past two years COVID has shut things down and we haven't been able to get out and be seen in the community beyond our normal firefighting duties. When you see the trucks, please be generous."

In addition to the annual fireworks, the Association funds scholarships, fire prevention activities and provides direct assistance to those affected by fire.

New this year will be the ability to make your contribution via e-transfer.

The Pelham Canada Day fireworks are hosted at Harold Black Park.