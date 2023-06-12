Volunteer rescue group looking for a used boat donation

GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue is looking for a boat.

The volunteer organization is searching for a used boat to assist with training.

They are hoping someone may be willing to donate a boat that has been sitting in their driveway or backyard.

Owen Evans, the group’s director of operations, says the ideal donation would be fibreglass or aluminium, 16-to-24 feet in length and with a working outboard.

He adds that the group can handle any electrical and cosmetic work that may be needed.

The South Shore Search And Rescue are based at Fifty Point and respond to rescue calls in western Lake Ontario.

Members of the community with a candidate to donate can contact the group via email to inquiries@gamru.ca.