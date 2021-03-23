Voting begins for Niagara's Worst Roads

After a one year absence, CAA's Worst Roads campaign is back.

Niagara residents can vote for the worst road in the region, highlighting many different kinds of safety issues.

Although potholes and poor road surface conditions tend to get a lot of attention during the campaign, participants are also encouraged to think about poorly timed traffic lights, dangerous intersections, absent bike lanes or sidewalks in high cycling and pedestrian traffic areas, and any other important safety issue.

This year's campaign runs until April 18th. Votes can be submitted at CAAWorstRoads.com

More than 1,500 local residents cast votes in 2019 to name McLeod Road in Niagara Falls, Drummond Road in Niagara Falls, St. David's Road in Thorold, Portage Road in Niagara Falls, and Sider Road in Fort Erie the top 5 Worst Roads in Niagara.