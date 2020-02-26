Voting begins for Port Colborne photo contest
Voting is officially open as amateur photographers showcase what makes them 'Port Colborne Port.'
City staff collected over 100 submissions for a photo contest aimed at capturing what makes Port Colborne beautiful, creative, and innovative.
Residents are invited to visit the city's website and vote for one of the top ten finalists until March 3rd with $1,650 worth of prizes are up for grabs.
The winning photos will be displayed at the Port Colborne Library and select locations throughout the city.
